Folarin Balogun changed his mind at the last hour about joining Everton, stays at Monaco

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Monaco striker Folarin Balogun will stay at his club after deciding at the last minute he didn't want to join Everton. After negotiations stalled, both clubs had agreed and signed a deal sheet for a transfer, initially valued at £40m but later lowered (according to The Guardian, Monaco accepted a lower payment up front and more in appearance-related add-ons).

According to reports, Everton found an unspecified issue in the 25-year-old's medical exam and that's why they lowered the offer to Monaco. Both clubs managed to reach a deal but, in the final hours of the deadline of the transfer market, and despite already being in Liverpool, the United States international changed his mind.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro explained it: "Basically, Balogun's allegation is that I'm not feeling well because of the way the club treated me. I'm not feeling well because Everton's medical department raised doubts about my future or my health. I have nothing (no health problem), so I'm not comfortable signing a long contract here. And that's the way we finish our transfer window" (via USA Today).