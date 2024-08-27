Foil Gargamel's evil plans in The Smurfs: Dreams this October

HQ

If you've been searching for a new platformer to chug through this October, then Microids may just have the perfect solution for you. Known as The Smurfs: Dreams, this is a 3D platformer that is all about foiling Gargamel's evil plot to ensnare the Smurfs in a dream state, all by entering each Smurfs' dreams and waking them up from the inside out.

The game will feature four worlds to explore and 12 levels to overcome, alongside 16 mini-games to master. It will be playable solo and cooperative with a friend, will present customisation options to make your Smurf your own, and offer ways to improve Smurf Village with each Smurf you awaken.

While you will have to wait until October 24 to play the game on PC and consoles, you can check out the gameplay trailer for the title below.