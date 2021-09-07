Focus Home Interactive has rebranded itself to Focus Entertainment

HQ

Focus Home Interactive, the publisher of titles such as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, The Surge 2, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, has announced that it has rebranded to Focus Entertainment. Within a blog post, it was noted that the new title was selected in an effort to be "representative of the desire to diversify its games, products, services and revenue streams."

The full post reads: "The acquisition of studios such as Deck13 Interactive, StreumOn Studio, and more recently, Dotemu and its label The Arcade Crew, demonstrate Focus' desire to integrate talents and studios with singular visions in our strong and ambitious Group, to promote value creation, anticipate new trends, and unique gameplay.

From now on, the Focus Entertainment brand covers all of Focus' activities, with the term Entertainment being representative of the desire to diversify its games, products, services and revenue streams. Entertainment also emphasizes the ambition to offer players around the world unique experiences, supported by an editorial policy that stands out thanks to innovative concepts, inventive gameplay and original worlds that transcend the boundaries of video games."