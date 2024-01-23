Focus Entertainment is undergoing a rebrand

HQ

Focus Entertainment, the publisher behind A Plague Tale and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is undergoing a name change to PulluP Entertainment. This comes as a new Deputy Chief Executive Officer is appointed alongside a reorganisation of company efforts.

"Subject to approval by the shareholders," reads an official document from Focus Entertainment. "Who will be convened to a combined general meeting on 28 February to vote on changing Focus Entertainment's company name, Fabrice Larue is delighted to announce that these three divisions will be brought together under a new umbrella brand from 1 April 2024: PulluP Entertainment."

This is the second time Focus has changed its name. Back in 2021, it shifted from Focus Home Interactive to Focus Entertainment. We don't know where PulluP comes from. Perhaps as a New Year's Resolution Focus decided to try some calisthenics.