Focus Entertainment has acquired Isonzo developer Blackmill Games

Focus Entertainment has announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the majority stake of Blackmill Games from M2H. The deal will see Focus owning the largest portion of the Dutch developer who created Verdun, Tannenberg, and the upcoming Isonzo, with the remaining portion owned by founder and creative director, Jos Hoebe.

As announced in a blog post, we're told that as part of the acquisition, Blackmill Games will proceed to be known as Blackmill Games B.V., and will continue to be operated by the same team as before. Blackmill will also be the sixth studio to join the Focus group.

"I'm proud and excited for the upcoming launch of Isonzo, and by teaming up with Focus Entertainment, which is a larger and more experienced partner, and will help the series to reach its full potential," said Hoebe. "WW1 Games Series will undoubtedly benefit from Focus's track record on FPS genre. The fans of our games can expect the same dedication and passion that we have delivered the past ten years with Verdun and Tannenberg but elevated to new heights with Isonzo and this partnership."

It's said that the acquisition is expected to slightly grow in the 2022/23 fiscal year.