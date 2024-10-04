Focal launches a €36,500 wireless speaker

HQ

French high-end speaker maker Focal has just launched their new wireless speakers, the Focal Diva Utopia, which combine the breath-taking sound and style of their Utopia range, and pairs it with high-end amplification from British Naim, a company they very conveniently bought almost 15 years ago.

The quality is as you would expect at this price range. It's a full body three-way floor standing speaker, although in a both modern and slight Art Deco inspired design. It supports more or less anything on the market with its 32-bit architecture allowing DSD formats, and streaming including dedicated high-res streaming services such as Tidal and Qobuz.

As expected from Focal, these high-end speakers come with inverted, pure beryllium tweeters, four bass woofers and a 6.5" midrange driver. Each section has its own amplification modules, with a full system output of 800 Watts. The futuristic floating design is also combined with a felt-like surface material.