Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising are PlayStation Plus' free games in February

Sony is just a few hours away from revealing more about several highly anticipated games and announcing a few new ones in 2024's first State of Play, but the Japanese company still won't break the tradition of confirming next month's "free" PlayStation Plus Essential games at 4.30 PM GMT / 5.30 PM CET on this month's last Wednesday.

A blog post confirms that Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising will become free for PS Plus members on the 6th of February. But that's not all. Starting the same day, PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members will also have the opportunity to play the first 2 hours of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free as part of their subscription thanks to the trial version launching on Tuesday.

It's worth remembering that you can still get A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World for free until then, so add them to your library before then.