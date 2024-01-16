Foamstars launches straight on to PlayStation Plus in February

HQ

I saw many just laugh at Foamstars when it was unveiled in last year's PlayStation Showcase, just calling it a ripoff of Splatoon. The tone changed when Ben and other journalists, influencers and such got their hands on it, as Square Enix might actually have a small gem up its sleeve. We'll find out sooner, and cheaper, than you probably expected.

Because Sony reveals that Foamstars will launch on PS4 and PS5 on the 6th of February. That's not all, as we're also told the game will be available for "free" (as part of the subscription) if you're a PlayStation Plus member. This is worth celebrating, so Square Enix has also given us a new trailer explaining the fundamentals of Foamstars.