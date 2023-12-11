Fntastic studio announces closure less than a week after launching The Day Before

HQ

The story of The Day Before will go down in the books as one of the strangest and most absurd on record. First with its unusual dispute over the very name of the game, then with a silence that caused many to doubt even the existence of the game itself, and then with a release of such poor quality that it could well be one of the lowest rated games in the entire history of Steam. With the critics unanimously against it and a mountain of problems for users to access the game, today's news doesn't surprise us at all, although the speed with which it has been announced does.

Fntastic have taken to Twitter / X to issue a statement informing us of the studio's dissolution just five days after the release of The Day Before. In the same text they state that all proceeds received will be used exclusively to pay off outstanding debts to their partners and investors, and that the title will not receive any updates or bug fixes, although the servers will remain active, at least for now.

If you wish to return the game, remember that Steam only accepts returns if you've played the game for less than two hours, so think carefully about whether it's worth holding on to a newly released and unsupported game.