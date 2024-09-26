Fnatic taps Blacklyte as gaming chair and desk partner

HQ

British esports organisation Fnatic has announced a new multi-year partnership agreement. This one revolves around an official chair and desktop partner and is seeing Blacklyte tapped as the partner in question.

We're told in a press release that Blacklyte will be expected to supply Fnatic's creators and professional teams with furniture, and that in return Fnatic's members will work with Blacklyte to help innovate and improve in their furniture creation efforts.

Speaking about the partnership, Fnatic CEO Sam Matthews adds, "At Fnatic, we strive to provide our players with the best tools to succeed. Blacklyte's innovative approach to gaming furniture aligns perfectly with our mission to lead in esports performance. This partnership is an important step towards ensuring our players have the best environment to excel at the highest levels of competition."

The exact length and value of the partnership has not been shared.