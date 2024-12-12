English
Fnatic signs crashies to Valorant roster following Leo's health issues

As Leo's recovery continues, crashies takes in to help out Fnatic.

In a surprise signing, Valorant pro player Austin "crashies" Roberts joins Fnatic for the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour. This comes not only as a surprise to Fnatic fans, but the wider Valorant community as a whole.

Leo's health issues have continued, and despite hopes he would recover from them soon, the player still needs time before he can get back on Fnatic's main line-up. Leo is still considered a member of the team, but his return is unpredictable, which is why crashies has been brought in.

As one of the most-prominent players in North America, crashies is now going to be heading into the EMEA Valorant eSports ring for the first time. He has previously been a part of the Envy/OpTic Gaming roster, and could be a seriously good pickup for Fnatic at this time.

