Fnatic signs crashies to Valorant roster following Leo's health issues

In a surprise signing, Valorant pro player Austin "crashies" Roberts joins Fnatic for the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour. This comes not only as a surprise to Fnatic fans, but the wider Valorant community as a whole.

Leo's health issues have continued, and despite hopes he would recover from them soon, the player still needs time before he can get back on Fnatic's main line-up. Leo is still considered a member of the team, but his return is unpredictable, which is why crashies has been brought in.

As one of the most-prominent players in North America, crashies is now going to be heading into the EMEA Valorant eSports ring for the first time. He has previously been a part of the Envy/OpTic Gaming roster, and could be a seriously good pickup for Fnatic at this time.