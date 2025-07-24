Fnatic makes series of changes to League of Legends team

HQ

Fnatic has made a series of changes in an effort to improve its chances in the League of Legends EMEA Championship. The organisation has overhauled its midlane, dropping its current star and replacing them with a young Korean prodigy, all while also adding a new performance coach to its ranks.

Specifically, Marek "Humanoid" Brázda has been dropped from his role as Fnatic's midlaner, with the player transitioning to the bench to make way for Yun "Poby" Sung-won. Speaking about this change, Fnatic describes moving on from Humanoid as a change that came after "deep reflection," and with the hopes that Poby can "save the LEC".

Otherwise Richard joins as the team's new performance coach, a signing that aims to "optimise player performance, foster a resilient team culture and ensure the squad is mentally and physically prepared to compete at the highest level."

As for what's next for Fnatic, the team will be back in action next week in the LEC Summer Season.