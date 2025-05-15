Fnatic locks down Warzone and Teamfight Tactics squads as it stocks up for Esports World Cup

HQ

Every year, just ahead of the Esports World Cup happening, we see established organisations signing mega numbers of teams and players in order to give them the best possible opportunity in the Club Cup championship part of the festival, where results from each of the respective tournaments go towards the overall ranking.

With this in mind, Fnatic has now signed two new rosters of players, particularly focussing on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Teamfight Tactics. Talking about the former first, we can expect three players to represent Fnatic, with those being Henrijs "Enxiun" Kukulitis, Joni "Patzukka" Nikkanen, and Patryk "Zachar" Zachar.

As for why these three have been selected, Fnatic explains: "After exploring a number of global rosters, we were most impressed by this team due to their sheer dedication and long-term commitment to the title, matched with their robust experience in the Warzone format being played at EWC25."

In terms of Teamfight Tactics, four players and an analyst have been selected, with those individuals being; Clément "ArmaTruc" Perrot, "Bensac", Clément "Clemou" Bemer, Hugo "Yaroy" Gacoin, and "Joyx".

As per why these five were picked, Fnatic explains its reasoning: "During the recruitment process, we were thoroughly impressed by this roster's individual skill, professionalism and 4v4 pedigree. We can't wait to have them representing the Black and Orange!"