Fnatic locks down Boaster for the 2026 Valorant season

Fnatic has truly been the bridesmaid of the 2025 Valorant season, as the London-based club has found itself as the runner-up in three major events over the course of the year. It came second in the Toronto Masters, second at the Esports World Cup, and then to top it all off, second at Champions 2025. While Fnatic will want to get its hands on silverware, second is still an admirable feat, which is no doubt why the club has reloaded by extending its Valorant captain.

Jake "Boaster" Howlett has been extended by the team to ensure that he remains in the black and orange for at least the 2026 season too. This has been confirmed in a blog post, where we are told the following.

"Jake's unmatched leadership (and unrivalled stage presence) stood firm this year, helping us bounce back from a rough Kickoff season into Stage One Champions, qualifying to Toronto and EWC and fighting all the way to the grand finals at each international - culminating with yet another grand final appearance at Champions Paris. We're motivated and excited to continue this into 2026, with the ambition to close one of those grand finals and bring home another trophy to the Fnatic cabinet."

With Boaster locked down, the question now shifts to the rest of the starting line-up, as at the time of writing, there is space for one more player to be added to the active team.