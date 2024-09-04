English
Fnatic is parting ways with Hiro

The Valorant player is moving on from the esports organisation now that the 2024 season has wrapped up.

Now that the 2024 season has come to a close, esports organisation Fnatic has decided to make another change to its Valorant line-up. This time it's Emirhan "hiro" Kat who is leaving the team and moving elsewhere, all following a season where Fnatic fell in the Champions 2024 quarter-finals and didn't manage to make it to the mountaintop once again.

While Fnatic is no doubt hard at work securing a replacement for Hiro, as the next major tournament is set to be the Red Bull Home Ground in late November, there is plenty of time to do such as we're now into the offseason.

With new signings in mind, who do you think Fnatic should add to their roster?

Photo: Fnatic

