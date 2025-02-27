Fnatic enters Marvel Rivals with full roster announcement

HQ

The gold rush of seeing teams joining the world of competitive Marvel Rivals is continuing. Following the former news of Sentinels and Virtus.pro joining the scene last week, now we can add that Fnatic is also getting in on the action.

The London-based team has announced a complete Marvel Rivals roster, with the team made up of six players. As for who they are, the full roster is as follows; Maxime "Blax" Thomas, Ivo "Linepro" Kolev, Adam "Meliø" Jensen, Philip "Munkmutta" Tegman, Alejandro "Networkz" Pérez, and "Syylvii".

As for when we can expect to see this squad of players in action, they will be battling it out in the EMEA Invitational event, which kicks off tomorrow and features a prize pool of $100,000.