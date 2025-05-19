Fnatic come out on top of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA

HQ

The first stage of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour has officially come to a close. After a busy few months, each of the four regional tournaments have now concluded, as this weekend finally saw EMEA catch up with the Americas, China, and Pacific.

With that being the case, the winner of the EMEA tournament was... Fnatic. The organisation came out on top after a dominant playoffs bracket that only saw them drop a single map across four individual games. In fact, Fnatic proved to be such a menace across the tournament as a whole that it only dropped two maps in the entire event that originally started back in late March.

Granted, Team Heretics, the other finale team, was having a great tournament up until it came across Fnatic. Heretics managed to go undefeated all the way until the Upper Bracket Final where it lost to Fnatic 2-0, and then didn't drop a map again until the Grand Finale where Fnatic once again proved to be the biggest thorn in its side, ultimately losing 3-0.

We'll have to see whether Heretics can shake its Fnatic troubles at the Masters Toronto event, as despite not winning the event, it has alike Fnatic and the third-placing Team Liquid, punched its ticket to the international event that will be happening throughout June in Canada.