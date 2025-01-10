FNAC's internal database leaks Switch 2 accessories and games

HQ

Following the recent GameStop database leak, French retailer FNAC has now surfaced with its own listings for the Switch 2. These include potential bundles and accessories, plus a game from Take-Two. Adding fuel to the fire, rumors are circulating about publishers' plans for the new console, with titles like Tekken 8, FIFA, and Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly on the way (as explained by the second post you can see below, they match with the EAN). While nothing is confirmed, the clock is ticking with Nintendo's fiscal year wrapping up in March 2025.

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look below to see all the listings for yourself.