FMV game Telling Lies is landing on consoles soon

According to publisher Annapurna Interactive, FMV game Telling Lies, which was initially released on PC and iOS in 2019 August, is going to be released on more platforms - Xbox One, PS4 and Switch - in just a few days, on April 28.

As we reported last year, Telling Lies is an investigative thriller with non-linear storytelling, which revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. It's by Sam Barlow who previously made another innovative FMV game, Her Story.

