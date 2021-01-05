FM 21 is the fastest title to reach 1m copies sold in the series

You're watching Advertisements

Football Manager from Sega might not be as big as its sibling FIFA, but it does have its own charm. The game let players manage a professional football team, being responsible for managing players, staff, training, transfers, and even more. People do love this game. More evidence has emerged, and the source is from FM Director, Miles Jacobson himself.

"At some point yesterday, #FM21 became our fastest ever series of games to reach 1m copies activated. I'm guessing you're getting value for money from it, as over 900k of you played it last week! I hope you're finding some solace & company from the game world you escape into." Jacobson wrote on Twitter earlier. These figures are truly impressive.

Released back in November 2020, Football Manager 21 is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android. You can read our review here.