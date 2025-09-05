FlyQuest teases major League of Legends announcement after reflecting on how the "landscape has changed"

HQ

The competitive League of Legends world has changed a lot over the years, especially in North America, where Riot has struggled to develop a scene that is as successful as the LEC and the various Asian leagues. In fact, various big name organisations have departed and more soon will as the famous titans either exit to compete in other regions or depart the scene altogether.

With this in mind, now FlyQuest has teased a major announcement revolving around its position in League of Legends. We don't know exactly what this will refer to as of the moment, as the full announcement will be made at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST today, September 5. But we do have a statement that adds:

"Since 2017, FlyQuest has been a proud part of the League of Legends ecosystem. Our wins, accomplishments and other countless moments in this scene have shaped us into who we are and defined our love for esports.

"However, it's impossible to ignore how much the landscape has changed.

"With the exits of organizations like Team SoloMid, Counter Logic Gaming, Evil Geniuses, and most recently 100 Thieves, we have had to look inward as a company and ask what the future of League of Legends - and FlyQuest's place in it - looks like."

The statement is vague but the often reliable folk over at Sheep Esports has published a report where it claims that FlyQuest will be leaving the LTA and heading to China to replace Royal Never Give Up in the LPL. We'll have to see if this ultimately becomes the case later today.