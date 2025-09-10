FlyQuest suspends Bwipo following making sexist remarks

HQ

FlyQuest has already punched its ticket to League of Legends Worlds 2025, thanks to its seeding in the LTA Playoffs, but the team is still gunning for a trophy and the respective prize money at the regional event.

However, it will have to do so without one of its star players, as it has suspended Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau from its active line-up, all after the Belgian player made some rather unsavoury sexist marks during a recent stream.

As per FlyQuest: "Recently, Bwipo made sexist comments that are antithetical to FlyQuest's core values. Every day, we try to make the gaming space better and that includes helping anyone with a passion for competition reach the highest possible levels of play.

"That's why we're so proud of the RED program and our work to elevate diverse and underserved communities across gaming.

"Comments that might discourage even one young woman from pursuing her dream of becoming a pro player harm the future of esports, and we take that very seriously. While our first impulse is to educate when clearly ignorant comments like this are made, accountability is also a core value of our organization.

"As a result, we will be suspending Bwipo from play for the next series in the LTA playoffs and donating his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming."

Bwipo has since responded, where he has stated the following: "Hi everyone, I know I fucked up. My comments were ignorant and disrespectful to women, including those close to me.

"I'm sorry to those I hurt. I regret using my platform to fuel vitriol and sexism instead of support, and I'll be taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better."