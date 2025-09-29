FlyQuest lifts trophy to become LTA 2025 victors

HQ

The League of Legends Championship of the Americas 2025 season came to a close yesterday, as the Regional Championship was hosted and pitted the best from the LTA North against the best from the LTA South.

After a tough run of events, FlyQuest continued its spree of domination, building on winning Split 2 and Split 3, by also defeating Vivo Keyd Stars and lifting the Regional Championship too.

This result also means that we know the three LTA squads who will be in attendance at Worlds, as FlyQuest and Vivo Keyd Stars will be joined by 100 Thieves, who punched their ticket by overcoming Red Canids in the lower bracket semi-final for the event, before falling to Vivo Keyd Stars in the lower bracket final.