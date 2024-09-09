FlyQuest are your final ever LCS Champions

HQ

After a hard-fought run, FlyQuest have upset an incredibly dominant Team Liquid roster in order to become the final ever LCS champions (as we know it).

After finishing third in the regular season behind TL and Cloud9, FLY bounced back from a 3-2 loss to TL previously in the bracket in order to take them down 3-1 in the finals Bo5 series.

The tenacious FLY roster features young, home-grown players in Busio and Massu in the bot lane, alongside prodigal import Quad in the mid lane and EU veterans Bwipo and Inspired in the top land and jungle roles respectively.

It's an important moment for FLY, but the victory must be that much sweeter given that this has been the last ever LCS finals, at least in its current format.

Soon, the American league will be merging with the LLA and CBLoL in order to form a North/South two conference league region, which is sure to shake things up competitively.

The huge opening ceremony for this year's finals gave fans a walk through LCS history, showing off some of its biggest figures such as Bjergsen and Doublelift.

Now FLY are carrying that torch, as they enter Worlds as NA's first seed.