Flying Wild Hog's narrative lead explains how AI can be beneficial to game development

Artificial intelligence is often described as the greatest threat to creative works, with many fearful of how the technology will impact entertainment as a whole. With video game companies beginning to adopt AI and to incorporate it into their practices, it's only natural to be concerned with how it will shape the future, but Flying Wild Hog and its narrative lead Maria Borys-Piątkowska understands that there is a benefit to AI assuming it is used correctly.

Borys-Piątkowska explained her methods for utilising artificial intelligence and how it can be helpful for streamlining tasks that could otherwise take tens of hundreds of hours. Here is what Borys-Piątkowska told us during DevGAMM in Portugal recently:

"Well, I heard Ubisoft already used AI, ChatGPT or other similar tool. My attitude towards using AI is that I use it, however, I use it only for research purposes not for writing because writing it... actually it goes from me, from my heart. So I already know what is written by AI, I think I know, I have some kind of, you know, intuition to detect it. So I would rather, I prefer writing, to put more energy and time writing from myself, and the same I require from my colleagues.

"However when it comes to research, and you know delving into sources and asking questions about... okay, tell me about pre-columbian, you know, monsters in South America, for example. I would... Before the era of the AI, I would probably spend like hundreds of hours or days looking for specific information. Now I just learned how to ask ChatGPT or other AI tools and I just got the frames. Of course, I am double-checking them, I always check if it's actually telling me the truth, but at least I have frames I can you know refer to some sources that it actually gives me and I can check it, Google it, and narrow down the the whole, let's say, bag of ideas right and the whole field of expertise."

We also asked Borys-Piątkowska about what it was like creating Evil West and Shadow Warrior 3 and the challenges that imposed on her as a narrative lead on two simultaneous projects. Check out the full interview below to hear that answer too.