Already during the first, initial minute of the newly released iPhone/Ipad version of the PC shooter Flying Tank, I get lots of wonderful retro vibes, something that the developers Hexage have been good at for many years (the iOS success Radiant was in many ways a pure Space Invaders tribute). It looks a bit like Ikaruga having children with R-Type II and it feels very much like Gradius to play, but a bit more modern.

The ship, the flying tank, is controlled with the left thumb while the right controls the machine gun (hold down), the missiles (swipe right) and the bombs (swipe down) and just like any side-scrolling shooter, it's all about shooting down waves of flying enemies, picking up the upgrade items that appear after each wave is shot down and manoeuvring your ship between and away from all the enemy shots. In this way, Flying Tank really is exactly the same thing we've played 19,000 times before. Retromancy, which in many ways was honed to perfection back in the 80s.

Flying Tank is designed by Hexage's founder David Peroutka (the studio consists of only two people) and the aesthetic breathes cyberpunk in a way that feels as much Blade Runner as Cyberpunk 2077, The Ascent and Heavy Metal. All objects are three-dimensionally modelled even if the actual setup is only in 2D and between missions you as a player get the chance to upgrade your ship with different weapons and better armour (and more). There are of course bosses, it gets naturally very challenging, which is part of the genre, and there is plenty of visual variety here to feast your eyes on.

Hexage's attention-grabbing, atmospheric, dystopian R-Type homage is very tasty and the presentation is brilliant as is the simple playability that utilises the touch screen in a sensible way. My thumbs are a tad too big to not hide half the screen on my iPhone 14 Pro Max, but that's hardly a universal problem and probably not something I should complain about. However, what deserves some criticism is that the pace is a bit too low and that the variation in enemies and battles is a bit weak. Already after two courses, Flying Tank starts to feel too familiar, too predictable and there's not much that makes me want to stay and play through another course. That said, it's a decent game with a very nice design that (as I said) utilises "touch controls" in a clever way.