Fly Me to the Moon finally comes to Apple TV+ in December

Apple is one of the few streamers that actually seem to still believe in cinemas and theatrical releases, as the technology giant's production company does allow a collection of its projects to debut in theatres around the world and for a decent length of time before arriving as a digital on-demand product and then eventually getting its streaming debut on Apple TV+. We've seen this in the past with Napoleon and Argylle, and one of the latest ones to be following suit is Fly Me to the Moon.

The film debuted in cinemas in July and after being available to rent and purchase digitally for a few months, is now ready to come to Apple TV+ too in December. Specifically, it will be on December 6 that the film arrives, as Apple recently confirmed.

Fly Me to the Moon stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the leading roles and looks to tell the story of how the US prepared a fake moon landing in case the real effort failed. You can see a trailer for the film below to see if this is a movie you should have on your watch list (if you haven't watched it already).