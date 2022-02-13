Florida man robs bank disguised as Sonic the Hedgehog

HQ

A Florida man recently tried to rob the Florida Credit Union bank in DeLand (Florida) wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog mask. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like the robber was successful, despite having a hammer as a weapon of choice.

Fittingly enough considering the choice of disguise, the man fled running, with witnesses saying they saw Sonic the Hedgehog running away. Thankfully no one was hurt in this story, although the culprit has still not been caught.

Thanks West Volusia Beacon