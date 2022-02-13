Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Florida man robs bank disguised as Sonic the Hedgehog

He was not successfully, but is currently on the run.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A Florida man recently tried to rob the Florida Credit Union bank in DeLand (Florida) wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog mask. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like the robber was successful, despite having a hammer as a weapon of choice.

Fittingly enough considering the choice of disguise, the man fled running, with witnesses saying they saw Sonic the Hedgehog running away. Thankfully no one was hurt in this story, although the culprit has still not been caught.

Florida man robs bank disguised as Sonic the Hedgehog

Thanks West Volusia Beacon



Loading next content