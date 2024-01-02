Florida Joker now demands even more money from Rockstar

HQ

Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, is now demanding even more money from Rockstar. The tattooed individual already threatened to sue the studio a few weeks ago after they (according to him) stole and used his likeness without consent in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer.

Unsurprisingly, Rockstar has not responded to his threat of a lawsuit, despite Sullivan even taking the time to write a letter to the studio. Seemingly provoked by the lack of response, Sullivan has now raised the claim amount from $2 million to $5 million.

Sullivan has also given Rockstar a final verbal warning before threatening legal action, claiming that they are "playing with his intelligence".

"Yall playing with my intelligence ... I want $5M now"

