Florida Joker accuses Rockstar of using his likeness without consent

The trailer for GTA VI dropped like a bomb this week and many noticed how Rockstar once again satirised the United States, or more specifically Florida, this time by letting famous, viral clips of various Florida people take place in the game. One of these is Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, who believes he was portrayed in the game against his consent. In a video directed at Rockstar, Sullivan says "[you] took my likeness, you took my life" and that he wants two million dollars in compensation.

The Florida Joker originally made a name for himself six years ago when he was arrested, accused of pointing a gun at passing cars.

This is not the first time a "celebrity" has accused Rockstar of using real people without consent. In 2014, Lindsay Lohan sued the GTA studio over a character in GTA V, but two years later the judgment came down saying:

"[does] not fall under the statutory definitions of 'advertising' or 'trade'. This video game's unique story, characters, dialogue, and environment, combined with the player's ability to choose how to proceed in the game, render it a work of fiction and satire."

Whether or not Lawrence "Florida Joker" Sullivan's demands will go through remains to be seen. Check out the visual resemblance below.