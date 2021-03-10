Florian Munteanu will be Krieg in the Borderlands movie

You're watching Advertisements

As I wrote when we were told Ariana Greenblatt had been cast as Tiny Tina last week: it seems like we'll get news about the upcoming Borderlands movie every week for the foreseeable future. Here's this week's edition.

Gearbox and Lionsgate have revealed that Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, who's pretty much just known for Creed II, will be the psycho Krieg in their Borderlands movie. I got nothing more to say besides that except for the fact that I'm looking forward to seeing his interpretation of the...unusual fellow.