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Florian Lipowitz, German cyclist from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, has suffered a big fall at the Tour de France Stage 16 on Tuesday, July 21, and has abandoned the race, seemingly suffering a fracture in the collarbone.

Stage 16 was an individual time trial of 26.1 kilometres between Èvian-Les-Bains and Thonun-Les-Bain, and the Belgian Remco Evenepoel has taken the victory, finishing the race in 32 minutes, 19 seconds, 28 seconds faster than Pogacar. The Danish Mattias Skjelmose was third, one minute and four seconds after Evenepoel, and Paul Seixas was fourth, 12 seconds behind Skjelmose.

This means that Pogacar remains overall leader of the Tour, but his lead is reduced from five minutes to four minutes, 32 seconds ahead of Evenepoel.

With the race ending this Sunday, unless surprises of other withdrawals, Pogacar will win his fifth Tour de France, third in a row, and without Jonas Vingegaard, who also crashed and withdrew on Sunday, Remco Evenepoel will finish second: he is over two minutes ahead of Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas, who will likely fight for the third place, with Juan Ayuso likely finishing fifth.