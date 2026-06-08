Florentino Pérez wins Real Madrid elections with 65% of the votes

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Florentino Pérez has been elected as Real Madrid president again, winning the elections held on Sunday June 7 with 21,741 votes, 65% of votes. These were the first elections at the club in 20 years: Pérez has won every election since (including last year's) by default, without opposition, and will remain in charge until 2030.

"I am here to defend Real Madrid. We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles, and we will fight until the end to achieve the sixteenth European Cup", Pérez, 79, said after his victory. "With me as president, Real Madrid has been, is, and will always remain owned by its members. We must stay united, driven by our passion for Real Madrid. To those who did not vote for me, I will do everything possible to address your concerns."

While the victory is clear for Pérez, his rival Enrique Riquelme managed to get 11,814 votes, 35% of voters, with a candidatory launched in barely two weeks. "After twenty years there has been a historic turnout. "Today Real Madrid has won, and so has our candidacy, regardless of the result," Riquelme said.

Arrivals of Mourinho, Konaté and Dumfries expected soon

Now, it will be a matter of days of hours before the rebuilding of the team starts before the 2026/27 season, with the announcements of signings of coach José Mourinho and defenders Ibrahika Konaté and Denzel Dumfries expected to be imminent. Much harder will be the reported desire of Pérez of signing Michael Olise from Bayern Munich; and the team is thought to also be looking for another defender and a midfielder in the summer transfer market. But the question now is, will they be able to sign them before World Cup begings on Thursday?