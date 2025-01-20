Florentino Pérez re-elected as Real Madrid president until 2029 with no opposition

HQ

Florentino Pérez will remain president of Real Madrid for four more years. The 77-year-old businessman was elected president until 2029 by virtue of being no other candidates when the deadline for presenting new candidatures ended.

Pérez requested for the calling of elections last January 7, and presented his candidacy. Nobody else did, as it has been the case every time since 2009: he currently has no opposition among the members of the club, at least not strong enough to stand up against him.

Pérez first became Real Madrid president in 2000, starting his "galactic" era, where he made a high profile signing every year (Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo, Beckham...). Despite that, the poor sporting results of the team made Pérez resign in 2006. He run for the elections in 2009 and, with no other candidates, became elected president.

Florentino Pérez turned Real Madrid into a football giant

What followed was one of the most succesful era for the football and basketball teams. Under Pérez's presidency, the club has won 65 titles, including three European Cups in basketball and seven European Cups in football. In the last decades, Real Madrid has also become the largest football entity in the world (according to Forbes, at least).

Aside from Real Madrid, Pérez, who is one of the wealthiest peopl in Spain, is investing in the controversial Super League (now renamed Unify League), hoping to compete with UEFA Champions League. It's a project that has received very little support from other clubs, except from FC Barcelona.