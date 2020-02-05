Florence releasing on Switch and PC next week

On iOS and Android devices, there is a beautiful small game called Florence by Australian developer Mountains, which we cannot recommend enough to you (as you can read here in our review). Only a few very simplistic gameplay elements that you would expect from mobile games come into play here, but the way these are used help to develop a bittersweet story about the first love that could warm our hearts. Florence will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC / Mac (GOG and Steam) on February 13, unfortunately, we have yet to learn the UK/EU prices. This valentine's day might be the perfect opportunity to catch up with this game if you haven't already.

You watching Advertisements