Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Florence

Florence releasing on Switch and PC next week

Mountains are offering you and your significant other a new chance to play their endearing title.

On iOS and Android devices, there is a beautiful small game called Florence by Australian developer Mountains, which we cannot recommend enough to you (as you can read here in our review). Only a few very simplistic gameplay elements that you would expect from mobile games come into play here, but the way these are used help to develop a bittersweet story about the first love that could warm our hearts. Florence will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC / Mac (GOG and Steam) on February 13, unfortunately, we have yet to learn the UK/EU prices. This valentine's day might be the perfect opportunity to catch up with this game if you haven't already.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

FlorenceScore

Florence
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's a rich and rewarding narrative experience that effortlessly engages the player throughout."



Loading next content