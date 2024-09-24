Florence Pugh forms a team of misfits in Marvel's Thunderbolts*

HQ

Marvel is aiming to get back to its more traditional cadence of theatrical offerings in 2025, returning to a multiple film release schedule that starts in February with Captain America: Brave New World and is then followed by Thunderbolts* in May.

Speaking about the latter, we've now been given our first taste of this movie in a trailer that sees Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova forming a team of miscreants and anti-heroes all after they each were sent on a job and seemingly expected to murder each other. This team will include David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster. The team will eventually be bolstered by Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, but for the purpose of this trailer, he seems to be more of a problem for the Thunderbolts* to have to deal with.

As per the plot, this is being kept under wraps, but no doubt it will revolve around Julia Louis-Dreyfus' pesky Contessa Valentina Allega De Fontaine and Lewis Pullman's Bob (also believed to be Sentry).

Thunderbolts* is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 2, and you can see the trailer below.