Florence Pugh did an insane stunt for Marvel's Thunderbolts*

Unlike most recent Marvel films, which are shot primarily using a green screen stage, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has chosen to be as real as he can, favouring shooting on-location and coordinating genuine stunts wherever possible.

Florence Pugh told CBR back in July that she enjoyed working with the director because it's a "very specific tone and a very unique story that we're all so grateful for Jake to tell."

Grateful is certainly an interesting choice of words from Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova (the estranged younger sister of Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow) in Thunderbolts*, as she revealed to Variety at San Diego Comic-Con in a very quick fashion that she had jumped off of the world's second highest building for the film.

Pugh later expanded on that experience at the event, saying: "I think we all feel like doing cool stunts. This movie is so wonderful and bizarre, and it's very brave and it's because of this cast."

The energy surrounding Thunderbolts* seems to be infectious, with David Harbour (who plays Red Guardian in the film) saying that Pugh was "electric to work with". Given all the buzz from the team behind the film, it seems like fans may very well be in for a treat.