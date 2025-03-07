Florence Pugh describes Thunderbolts* as an "A24-feeling assassin movie"

HQ

Captain America: Brave New World hit theatres last month, and so now the Marvel hype train moves onto Thunderbolts*. The movie follows a bunch of different characters with very limited powers and abilities compared to the rest of the MCU's cast as they seek to stop Sentry.

Because of the lack of flashy powers, Florence Pugh believes the film sets itself apart from the rest of the MCU's projects. She told Empire that Thunderbolts* "ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes."

Pugh also teased a little bit about Bob, the mysterious figure played by Lewis Pullman. "Bob is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through," she said. "Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She's always been someone that wants to look after people. She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he's useless. He's absolutely useless."

You and me both, Bob. Thunderbolts* releases in theatres on the 2nd of May.