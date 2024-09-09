Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield talk about the horse

HQ

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have been receiving a LOT of praise and good press lately for their upcoming film We Live in Time, but the surprise star of the film is none other than... a horse?

Yes, you read that right, a horse - and not even a real one. Featured, and since removed (much to the disappointment of fans) from the film's poster, the yellow carousel horse's rise to fame has been much like that of many starlings - rising too quickly, and falling off even quicker.

But, the We Live in Time Horse will go on - immortalised in meme format by fans and critics alike online many times over:

There's more to the story however, as in a new interview the carousel champion's co-stars Pugh and Garfield have revealed their feelings about their colleague - amazingly unfiltered and straight from the horse's mouth:

GARFIELD: How do you feel about the horse?

PUGH: I was just so grateful it's actually not in the movie.

GARFIELD: It is in the movie. It was there.

PUGH: Not it's not. The head of it was. The eyes weren't. I was waiting for it.

GARFIELD: Dude, it was there. I'm sorry.

PUGH: When?

GARFIELD: In the scene when we're on the thing. I promise you.

PUGH: I don't think it was. I heard you laugh.

GARFIELD: It was there for a flash. Am I wrong?

PUGH: I don't think it was in the movie, babe.

GARFIELD: Baby. This is undebatable.

PUGH: OK, maybe it wasn't in it as much as that picture was. But I was so worried when it went (all over) the internet. It was hilarious, and it was funny. But that part of the movie is my favorite part of the movie. It's when they're like: OK, let's go. Let's go on a date. Let's have sex. Let's get pregnant. Let's just do it.

GARFIELD: And then the horse steals the show!

PUGH: And I was just so worried that that amazing, gorgeous, glittery moment was going to be s**t on by this horse meme — which was hilarious, sure. But I was like, "No! Not at that point in the movie." So I think last night I was so grateful that it wasn't, like, (makes horse face) doing the thing that it does in that picture, which ruins it.

GARFIELD: Man, I love the horse meme. I was about to go into a retreat for six days where I wouldn't have my phone. And I saw this image for our film that had been released. And I noticed the horse. And I was like, "Whoa, that's an interesting choice." I don't know, did I approve that? I'm pretty sure Florence didn't approve that.

PUGH: You know, it wasn't approved.

GARFIELD: (Nods). So I saw that and I was like, "Oh, that's a choice, man."Ah, I'm sure I'm the only one to notice it." Turn my phone off for six days. When I'm in the departure lounge coming back from wherever I was, I turn my phone on finally. And it's just horse meme. I was wrong. People noticed it. And Colbert noticed and did a whole monologue on it. Honestly, I was crying.

PUGH: I loved "The Shining." It was brilliant. "BoJack Horseman."

GARFIELD: And the one where it's like all of us have the horse face. Some of my favorite ones I have saved. (Garfield pulls out his phone and then reconsiders.) Actually, I'm not going to open up my photos right now.

PUGH: What's on your phone?

GARFIELD: Just lots of d**k pics. My own. Cut this out.

PUGH: I didn't know you could do press like this. I didn't know you could say something outrageous and be like, "Cut." What's worse is they're next to your horse pics.

GARFIELD: Yeah, it does look like the ratio is off.

PUGH: Jesus Christ, Andrew.

GARFIELD: What, you set me up.

(A nearby publicist sighs audibly.)

PUGH: Did you just hear our publicists sigh? Please don't cut this. Let him be punished. He'll never do it again.

GARFIELD: I will, that's the problem. I'm insatiable when it comes to stupidity.

Right, well. That's enough horsing around for now. We Live in Time releases in cinemas the USA on 11 October 2024, and in the UK 1 January 2025 (thanks, The Independent).