Florence Pugh and A24 said to be among list trying to save Tiny Chef

You might be somewhat familiar with The Tiny Chef Show, as lately the children's series has become quite popular on social media following its cancellation by Nickelodeon, something that was marked by a heart-breaking and emotional announcement from the creator that featured the iconic protagonist reacting to the sad news. This has led to many wanting to save the series, so much so that a crowdfunding initiative has been set up, one that has even seen support from Florence Pugh and A24.

This has been revealed by co-creator Rachel Larsen in an interview with Vulture, as we're told that "Florence Pugh's a big fan, so she just reposted one of the videos. Melissa McCarthy. These are people we totally admire and love and Chef is a fan of. And A24 just messaged us."

So far, around $80,000 has been raised for the show, with $60,000 coming from one-time donations and a further $20,000 from fan-club members. This has led to a degree of optimism about the future of Tiny Chef, as co-creator Ozi Akturk explains that "he's not going to give up," something Larsen elaborates on with the following.

"Right now, he's a little sad, but he's so unpredictable! I feel like his next adventure is going to be shocking — whether it's a movie, another cooking show, a variety show. The next thing he does is going to be unlike anything he's done. We can make good stuff no matter what. People should stay tuned and watch his journey. We're one of so many shows in this situation and we just caught this moment, but maybe there's a new way forward."

Either way, it looks like Tiny Chef will be back, even if that means in a manner separate to what he became known for with Nickelodeon during his inaugural couple of seasons.