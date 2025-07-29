English
Floods in China leave dozens dead as extreme heat hits the country

The Chinese government has called for an extraordinary effort by the population and warns authorities to prepare for a "worst-case scenario".

The latest news on China. China is facing an unprecedented climate crisis this summer. After a succession of heat waves with record high temperatures, it is now flooding from the south and as far north as the north of the country. In particular, the capital Beijing itself is facing floods, where 80,000 people have had to be evacuated, and more than thirty people have died.

Another eight people died a little further north, in Chengde, in a landslide, according to the BBC.

The floods have damaged dozens of roads and disrupted power supplies in more than 130 villages, although the government has already allocated funds and troops to restore transport and power networks.

President Xi Jinping has called for "maximum efforts" from rescue teams and told authorities to prepare for "the worst and most extreme scenarios".

Wuhan - China. // Shutterstock

