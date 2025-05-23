Floods in Australia claim four lives, tens of thousands stranded

Dansk
The latest news on Australia. We now know that floodwaters in southeastern Australia have claimed four lives after three days of relentless rain, leaving about 50,000 people cut off in the hardest-hit areas.
Emergency services warn returning residents of contamination and electrical hazards as rescue efforts continue. Transport disruptions in Sydney include delays and temporary airport runway closures. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.