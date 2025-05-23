English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Floods in Australia claim four lives, tens of thousands stranded

Severe rains isolate communities and disrupt transport.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Australia. We now know that floodwaters in southeastern Australia have claimed four lives after three days of relentless rain, leaving about 50,000 people cut off in the hardest-hit areas.

Emergency services warn returning residents of contamination and electrical hazards as rescue efforts continue. Transport disruptions in Sydney include delays and temporary airport runway closures. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Floods in Australia claim four lives, tens of thousands stranded
Floods in Australia claim four lives, tens of thousands stranded // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsAustralia


Loading next content