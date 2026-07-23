Floods after extreme rainfall leave dozens dead and thousands affected in India

HQ

Coming from the driest June in recorded history, to an extremely rainy July. It's the story of India this summer, where a too-late monsoon was followed by devastating downpour. Reuters reports today that the floods have killed at least 82 people already across India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

36 deaths have been reported in Assam (north-eastern India) this week alone, while floods in Nuristan (a province in Afghanistan) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan) have killed at least 46 more. Authorities define the impact in Assam as "unprecedented devastation". More than 650,000 people have been affected across 11 districts in India, with unusually high river flows linked to heavy rainfall in neighbour Nagaland.

The floods after the drought highlight the three-country region's growing climate vulnerability. Pakistan and Afghanistan contribute little to global emissions, but are among the countries most exposed to climate impacts including as it's the case intensifying floods, droughts, but also glacier melt and water shortages.