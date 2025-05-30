English
Flooding crisis deepens in Nigeria's Niger state

Communities devastated as rising waters claim more lives and leave many unaccounted for.

The latest news on Nigeria. We now know that severe floods have devastated parts of Nigeria's Niger State, where at least 115 people have died and several others are still missing, an emergency official said on Friday.

Local emergency officials also say thousands of homes were submerged across two communities, with many residents still missing. The disaster comes as the country enters its annual rainy season, which has historically triggered widespread destruction.

Aerial view of River Niger, show the Niger bridge connect the city of Onitsha in Anambra State, South East Nigeria and the city of Asaba in Delta State, South South Nigeria // Shutterstock

