Flooding crisis deepens in Nigeria's Niger state

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Nigeria. We now know that severe floods have devastated parts of Nigeria's Niger State, where at least 115 people have died and several others are still missing, an emergency official said on Friday.
Local emergency officials also say thousands of homes were submerged across two communities, with many residents still missing. The disaster comes as the country enters its annual rainy season, which has historically triggered widespread destruction.