Flock

Flock is the perfect game for wildlife enthusiasts

The relaxing title is coming to PC and consoles in spring 2024.

The Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase just revealed that Hollow Ponds' upcoming relaxing adventure title, Flock, will be making its debut sometime in the spring of 2024.

Set to land on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, even as part of the Game Pass offering, this game is all about studying, documenting, and categorising various different kinds of wildlife, to build up a compendium of creatures. Needless to say, it's ideal for wildlife enthusiasts.

With the release coming up rather soon (even though we do lack a firm and exact date), a new trailer for the game has made its arrival, which you can see in its entirety below.

