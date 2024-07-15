HQ

I might have a strong fondness for the dark universes created by the likes of FromSoftware, I might be known as the biggest Warhammer nerd among the editors, but I still love a cosy. cutesy game. Spore and Viva Piñata are two of my all-time nostalgic favourites, and even though I know I'll largely be getting the same sloppy experience with each new Pokémon game, I'll be loading up my plate with that slop all the same.

I've had my eye on Hollow Ponds' Flock for quite some time, now. A colourful, sky-spanning experience where your goal is simply to find as many of the weird and wonderful creatures hovering and fluttering around the game's world of the Uplands.

There is some semblance of a narrative in Flock. You are a Bird Rider, and you're on your way to visit your auntie and uncle, to help out the former with her research of the Uplands. You'll not only have to find creatures, but also charm them to join your flock. You do this through a collection of whistles, which have each been stolen by some nefarious critters who've burrowed themselves and their stolen goods in various mounds across the map. Apart from three special creatures you have to chase down and charm in order to unlock the other areas of the map, that's about it when it comes to any kind of main objective.

It's clear that Flock isn't an objective or mission-based game. It's more about the atmosphere and experience it creates, and still it did come across as rather short, taking only a few hours to get the credits rolling. The map is fairly small, too, which means you're just really left with the creature guide to fill out by the time you're done with what Flock constitutes as its story.

It's a good job then, that Flock manages to be so inviting in its gameplay and game world. The flying in Flock is very well-handled, and while you might find some slight annoyances with the automatic vertical steering as it can position you just out of reach of a flying critter above, it makes the overall experience of flying around the map feel much smoother and cinematic. I didn't bump into anything during my time riding across the Uplands, and even when I told myself I was going to focus and search a specific area for a creature missing from my guide, I couldn't help but throw myself into a wind tunnel and soar around some of the gorgeous world for a bit.

The Uplands is a lovely place to escape to. A world where everything is cute, cosy, and capable of flight. Even the sheep, which prove to be the most useful members of your flock, providing the game's currency in wool and chewing around the mounds where the thieving Burgling Bewls live. The visuals blend wonderfully with the soundtrack in Flock to make the game world one that instantly feels comforting to play in. Flying around, listening to the chirps of the nearby creatures and the calls of your flock trailing behind you is a great experience, supported by the imaginative creature design.

The creatures in Flock are split into different families, and each time you spot a new one you've got to play a minigame to identify which family they belong to and what species they are. From the tiny, wingless Sprugs to the banana-shaped Cosmets, each family has at least one design you're bound to fall in love with. A personal favourite is the Gormless Skyfish, whose wide, unblinking eyes and constantly open mouth made me feel like my screen had suddenly turned into a mirror. The sound design for the creatures is excellent too, allowing you to listen out to the unique calls of a creature you might not be able to see. Weirdly enough, the setting that lets you spot where those calls are coming from is automatically turned off. A strange decision, considering some of the creatures are designed to blend in perfectly with their surroundings, invisible to the naked eye.

It's worth noting that Flock is designed to be a multiplayer, co-op experience, but we can't really speak to that style of play as we've only had our hands on solo sessions. In that solo experience, Flock proved to be a game that creates the same warm and fuzzy feeling as putting on a jumper after a day out in the cold. It's a cosy, comfortable game that impresses with its visual style and soaring gameplay, but it's worth noting that the overall time you'll spend in Flock is a surprisingly short one. Without a real thread tying everything together as well, it can feel hollow at times. But, overall its gameplay, visuals, and sound make it a worthwhile time.