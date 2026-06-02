Floating city for 80,000 people could finally become reality

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The floating city could become a reality. Yep, you read that right. The Freedom Ship is back in the news, a vessel nearly 1.8 kilometres long with room for up to 80,000 people.

According to reports, the Freedom Ship is intended to function as a permanent community at sea, rather than just another luxury cruise ship. The idea is that approximately 50,000 people will be able to live on board, while there will also be space for a crew of around 20,000 and 10,000 visitors.

The plan is for the Freedom Ship to contain just about everything one could need. From schools to businesses, banks, shops, restaurants, and parks. Yes, even its own transportation system in the form of trams. All while the Freedom Ship slowly travels around the globe on a round-the-world voyage that will take between two and three years.

The concept was first sketched out in the early 1990s by Norman Nixon, and Freedom Cruise Line International is now working to bring the project to life. Right now, they're seeking investors to cover the estimated construction cost of approximately $16 billion. If the financing falls into place, the project management hopes to begin construction within the next few years.