Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be accessible for Souls fans and those wanting a less brutal RPG experience

HQ

We have seen a lot of Soulslike games in recent years. Difficult games that will give even the most skilled gamers a run for their money. To some, this is a great invitation, while to others, it might be off-putting.

This is where Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn comes in. While you are fighting gods in this game, you won't always have to feel like you're the most puny creature to ever walk the Earth. Speaking with the game's creative director Simon Dasan, we chatted a little bit about how the game will invite both hardcore and more casual RPG fans to play it.

"One of the key things we wanted to make sure that we did throughout the development was not to alienate either side," Dasan said. "We wanted to make sure that, you know, if there are action RPG players wanting to get into some more Souls-y stuff, that there was something there for them. And likewise, if you have like a hard and fast like ardent Souls player, that they still have the same experience too."

"I think with where we've like come to with like the mobility and the just like general freedom in the game, like that feels great in and of itself. But then as well, like, you know, we have different difficulty modes. So right from the start of the game, you can play on Story, Normal or Possessed mode."

As you can expect, Story offers an easier time, and Possessed mode can be brutally hard for all those sickos out there. Check out our full interview below if you want to hear more, and get ready for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn when it launches on the 18th of July.