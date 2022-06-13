Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn to be released for Game Pass in 2023

HQ

One of the more interesting titles at the Microsoft press event was Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a third-person adventure that saw magic mixed with muskets. It all reminded a lot of Greedfall, and the developers, A44, most recently launched the game Ashen, which was released in 2019.

Flintlock, in contrast to the aforementioned Ashen, looks far more ambitious, and the title is set to be released for Game Pass sometime in the first half of 2023. The game has also been announced for PC, and you can check out the trailer for it below.