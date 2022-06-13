Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn to be released for Game Pass in 2023

Ashen developer A44 Games is creating the title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the more interesting titles at the Microsoft press event was Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a third-person adventure that saw magic mixed with muskets. It all reminded a lot of Greedfall, and the developers, A44, most recently launched the game Ashen, which was released in 2019.

Flintlock, in contrast to the aforementioned Ashen, looks far more ambitious, and the title is set to be released for Game Pass sometime in the first half of 2023. The game has also been announced for PC, and you can check out the trailer for it below.

HQ
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

Related texts



Loading next content