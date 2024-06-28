HQ

A44 Games has announced that the upcoming action-RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has gone gold and is ready for its debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on July 18, 2024.

Speaking about PC, the specs for the game on the platform have also been confirmed, meaning we now know what we'll need to play the game and what is recommended to play the game.

Minimum:



Operating System: Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics Card: GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM)



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: Up to 30 GB available space



Additional Notes: SSD



Recommended:



Operating System: Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics Card: GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM)



DirectX: Version 12



Storage: Up to 30 GB available space



Additional Notes: SSD



A44 also mentions that the game will offer 38 achievements to hunt for, which no doubt piques the interest of the completionists among you.

To learn more about this upcoming title, be sure to read our latest preview here and catch our interview with A44 below, alongside a bit of gameplay.

