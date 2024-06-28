A44 Games has announced that the upcoming action-RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has gone gold and is ready for its debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on July 18, 2024.
Speaking about PC, the specs for the game on the platform have also been confirmed, meaning we now know what we'll need to play the game and what is recommended to play the game.
A44 also mentions that the game will offer 38 achievements to hunt for, which no doubt piques the interest of the completionists among you.
